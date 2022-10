New bivalent booster shots available for children as young as 5 Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available for kids ages five to 11, and city-operated and supported clinics in Chicago are expected to begin administering the vaccines on Monday. The new boosters target both the original COVID-19 strain and the omicron variant. Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said parents can take their kids as young as 5 to get the new booster.