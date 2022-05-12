Watch CBS News

National Nurses Week: meet Riane McClellan

"Just seeing the patients happy and meeting their goals and meeting their compliance and caring for the individual, the family, the community and also from the love and support that I get from my family and coworkers," McClellan said.
