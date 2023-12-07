Nanalan' puppet show goes viral on Tiktok If the abstract feeling of childlike wonder could be embodied, it would be in the form of a small puppet named Mona, the main character of "Nanalan'." And more than 20 years after her debut on Canadian TV in 1999, her sing-a-long, "Whose that wonderful girl? Could she be any cuter?" is going viral on TikTok. Mona is a three-year-old green puppet with wide eyes, wearing a corduroy pink dress, matching pink pigtails, and a contagious smile. She speaks in small, short sentences with bursts of energy and emotion. Creators Jamie Shannon and Jason Hopley say the idea was born out of their love for their own nanas, inviting viewers into the magical experience of playing as a kid at a grandparent's house.