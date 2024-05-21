Watch CBS News

Murder-for-hire suspects to appear in court

Two suspects charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Bridgeview return to court on Tuesday. Police and prosecutors say Agnieszka Rydzewski convinced her co-worker, Anthony Calderon, to shoot and kill her boyfriend, Arturor Cantu Jr.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.