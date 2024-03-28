More migrants entering U.S. in Arizona as Texas border crossings drop A federal appeals court has kept Texas's tough new immigration law on hold while opponents challenge it in court. The law would allow the state to arrest and deport migrants suspected of illegally crossing the border. The U.S. Supreme Court may ultimately decide if the state has that power. Texas has already mounted an aggressive border operation, and because of that more migrants are attempting to cross the border in Arizona, taking a much more dangerous route.