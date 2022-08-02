Watch CBS News

Monkeypox: Answers to your questions

Monkeypox continues to spread across the Chicago area at an alarming rate. Dr. Becky Smith of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign joins CBS 2’s Brad Edwards with some answers to your questions.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.