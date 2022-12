Melissa Villaseñor talks about her role in 'Reindeer In Here' Comedian, actor, artist and, author Melissa Villaseñor joins the stream to chat with CBS 2's Marie Saavedra on her new role in the CBS holiday special "Reindeer In Here." The animated movie is based on a Christmas book about a young reindeer named Blizzard (Blizz) and his unique group of friends, including Villaseñor's snowgirl Candy, who band together to save the future of Christmas.