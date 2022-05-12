Watch CBS News

Meet dancing police officer Jamere Price

Officer Jamere Price is a resource officer at Joliet Township High School West, and he got on the dance floor for the school's prom this year. He joins CBS 2's Jim Williams and Marie Saavedra to talk about it.
