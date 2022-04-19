Watch CBS News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweaks her own gas card plan

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson announced his third gas giveaway. It also comes as Mayor Lightfoot continues to tweak her plans to give away gas cards and transit cards in order to get her proposal through City Council.
