Man arrested and charged deadly shooting in Lawndale in 2021 A man wanted for murder is behind bars. Chicago Police and the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested 41-year-old Joseph Wilson. Police say Wilson shot and killed a 32-year-old man driving in the Lawndale neighborhood back in November of 2021. That shooting happened on Keeler and Filmore. Wilson was arrested just a block away on Thursday. He is due in bond court Sunday.