Man accused of shooting Illinois State Trooper wanted in connection with death of ex-girlfriend A man is in custody after an Illinois State Police trooper was shot in the leg in Springfield, Illinois. According to ISP, the trooper was interacting with a suspect who is wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in Chicago. CBS 2's Darius Johnson confirmed through police sources that the man who allegedly shot the trooper Tuesday night is also wanted in connection with the death of Adrianna Lopez, 37.