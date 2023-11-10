Watch CBS News

Magnificent Mile's Grand Luxe to close

The two-story Grand Lux Café opened in 2002 at 600 N. Michigan Ave. – a multi-story retail building that spans the west side of Michigan Avenue from Ontario Street to Ohio Street and backs up west to Rush Street.
