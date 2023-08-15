Legendary Brazilian artist sampled by hip-hop icons finally goes on U.S. tour at age 78 You may not know his name, but you have certainly heard his music, which has been sampled by legendary hip-hop and electronic artists like MF DOOM, Kendrick Lamar, Madlib, and more. Behind their bars is the Brazilian composer, singer, and producer Arthur Verocai. For the first time, he is touring in the U.S. and making a stop in Chicago. Verocai and two co-founders of Jazz Is Dead, the record label supporting his tour, joined CBS 2's Brad Edwards on the stream. Verocai performs at Thalia Hall on August 15 at 7 p.m.