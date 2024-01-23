Leading researcher breaks down first-ever Long COVID Congressional hearing For the first time, the disease known as Long COVID was addressed on Capitol Hill. Led by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee heard testimonies from Long COVID patients as well as experts studying the disease. Their focus was on improving patient care and advancing research. Clinical epidemiologist Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly joined the CBS 2 stream to break down his testimony as well as the next steps he hopes to see in the fight against Long COVID.