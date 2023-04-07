Lake County COAST helping police take new approach to mental health crises Only on 2: there's been a push across the country to rethink policing when it comes to mental health crises, and the Lake County Sheriff's Department was one of the first in the Chicago area to put together a specialized team. Five years later, the Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) has more than doubled the number of calls they respond to. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey is digging into the numbers and what they mean.