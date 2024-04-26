Watch CBS News

Laid off Foxtrot workers demand 60 days' pay

Former workers of the now-defunct Foxtrot Market want the company held accountable, and are demanding 60 days of severance pay after they were laid off without warning when the grocery store chain abruptly closed all its stores this week.
