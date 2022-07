Kids just learning to bike and swim will join Kids Tri at Chicago Triathlon The Chicago Triathlon will once again take over the Lakefront at the end of August, as athletes swim, bike, and run to the finish line. Getting a chance on the kids' course will be more than 40 mostly first-timers from East Garfield Park and Englewood. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek takes us to their practice to find out what's behind the kids taking on this major feat.