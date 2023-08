Ken Williams & Rick Hahn thankful for time with White Sox after ouster White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf pulled the trigger on monumental changes in the front office on Tuesday, firing executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn, after an embarrassing season that's left the franchise on pace to lose its most games since 1970. Williams and Hahn both thanked Reinsdorf and the White Sox, understanding it's a bottom-line business.