Joliet area tornado 'came out of nowhere' From uprooted trees and toppled fences, to funnel clouds over open fields, we're learning more about Monday's storms and the damage they left. The community CBS 2 went to is about a block away from the Will/Kendall County line. Residents there have Plainfield addresses but receive services from Joliet, which explains why the National Weather Service said the tornado technically touched down in Joliet.