Joffrey Ballet offers 'Dancing with Parkinson's' class The Joffery Ballet is home to some of the greatest dancers in the world, but a new program wants to make sure everyone gets to experience the joy of dancing. "Dancing with Parkinson's" is a new five-week class in partnership with Northwestern Medicine. Instructors like Carly Liegel help students explore a variety of dance styles, including ballet, jazz, tap, and more.