Jim 'The Shark' Dreyer talks latest attempt to swim across Lake Michigan Jim Dreyer, also known as ‘The Shark’, made headlines for trying to swim across Lake Michigan for a second time, this time without an escort boat. The 82-mile attempt was cut short due to dangerous weather conditions, treacherous waves, and equipment failure. Will he try it again? Dreyer spoke with CBS 2 on if there’s a chance for a third try.