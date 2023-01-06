Jesse White set to retire as Illinois Secretary of State His motto is "do something good for someone every day." Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is arguably one of the most popular elected officials in the state's history, with a career that's spanned decades. Days away from retirement, he's the longest-serving secretary of state in Illinois, and the first African American to hold the office. He officially retires from political life on Monday, when his successor will be sworn in. CBS 2's Jim Williams recently spent time with White, starting at the place where his life in Chicago began.