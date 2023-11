Israeli forces encircle Gaza as civilian casualties mount U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) on Thursday became the first U.S. senator to call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, but stipulated it must start with the release of all hostages. Durbin's call comes as the Israeli Defense Force said it has encircled Gaza City, and is now targeting Hamas' underground infrastructure. The Israeli military said many terrorists have been killed.