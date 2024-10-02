Israel says 8 soldiers killed in Lebanon amid "intense fighting" with Hezbollah Israel's military said Wednesday that eight soldiers had been killed in "intense fighting" with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, three days after it launched ground operations in the country. The update on the ongoing ground raids came almost a year after Israel launched its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip in retaliation for that Iran-backed group's Oct. 7 terrorist rampage, prompting Hamas' ally Hezbollah to start firing rockets at northern Israel.