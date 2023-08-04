Watch CBS News

In Highland Park, parents of student killed in another mass shooting share their grief

On Friday, there was a minute-by-minute reenactment, with live gunfire, inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, five years after a mass shooting there killed 17 people. Families of some of the victims requested the reenactment as part of a lawsuit against the school's resource officer, who they said failed to act that day. Parents who lost their son in that tragedy are spreading their message to another community touched by gun violence: Highland Park.
