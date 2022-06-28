Watch CBS News

Illinois Primary Election Day voting underway

Polling sites close at 7 p.m., and you can vote as long as you are in line by the closing time. As of 9 a.m., more than 141,000 ballots have been cast.Chicagoans ages 65 to 75 are leading to voter count.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.