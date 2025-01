Illinois lawmakers pass Karina's Bill, focused on protecting domestic violence survivors The Illinois General Assembly just passed a bill for local police departments to temporarily take guns from a person who has an order of protection against them. Orders already revoked a person's FOID card, didn't necessarily take the guns. The bill is named after Karina Gonzalez, who was shot and killed by her husband in 2023 along with her 15-year-old daughter. She filed for an order of protection two weeks before her death.