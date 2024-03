How was suspect in deadly stabbing set free despite plea for order of protection? Crosetti Brand is charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy to death and stabbing the boy’s pregnant mother to the point where she was in critical condition. On Friday, police Supt. Larry Snelling himself questioned how Brand was set free on Tuesday, despite the victim pleading for an emergency order of protection just three weeks ago. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.