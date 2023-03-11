Watch CBS News

"Home of the bulk-style corned beef"

What's missing on this list for St. Patrick's Day: green beer, Irish dancers and cabbage? Corned beef, of course! CBS 2's Noel Brennan takes us to Beverly, where everyone is excited, except for maybe the cows.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.