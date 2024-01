Heather Mack sentenced to 26 years in prison for mother's murder Mack, 28, of Oak Park, won't get credit for the seven years she already served in prison in Indonesia for the beating death of her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, before Mack was deported back to the U.S. in 2021, and arrested on additional federal charges. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.