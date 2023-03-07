Watch CBS News

Has Chicago's downtown rebounded from the pandemic?

What does the future of the conventional American downtown look like, and did the pandemic change it forever? Studies show the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major shift in cities across the country. It's a shift some researchers indicate could be the beginning of the end for downtown areas, with remote work changing their landscape. So, what does it mean for Chicago? Will we see a pre-pandemic city again? And how do we stack up nationally? CBS 2 spent weeks working to answer those questions. Our team zoomed in locally, taking a close look at industries across Chicago, and hyper-focused in on the city's epicenter, The Loop.
