Has Chicago's downtown rebounded from the pandemic? What does the future of the conventional American downtown look like, and did the pandemic change it forever? Studies show the COVID-19 pandemic caused a major shift in cities across the country. It's a shift some researchers indicate could be the beginning of the end for downtown areas, with remote work changing their landscape. So, what does it mean for Chicago? Will we see a pre-pandemic city again? And how do we stack up nationally? CBS 2 spent weeks working to answer those questions. Our team zoomed in locally, taking a close look at industries across Chicago, and hyper-focused in on the city's epicenter, The Loop.