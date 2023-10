Getting Hosed: New efforts to fix city's broken water billing system For more than four years CBS 2 has been reporting on Chicagoans getting hosed by bogus water bills. Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) almost single-handedly has taken up the charge to fix the problem. Now Mayor Brandon Johnson’s 2024 budget plan would create a new Department of Technology, which Villegas sees as an opportunity to improve the water billing process, as well as systems for paying the city’s vendors.