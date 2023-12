Getting Hosed: Chicago man finally gets $5,000 refund for bogus water bill Another success story in our years-long "Getting Hosed"​ series on bogus water bills in Chicago. CBS 2's Brad Edwards reported in October how the city gummed up David Steele​, and even after he "won" the first round in his dispute over his water bill, the city figured out a way to hose him again. Now Steele has finally received the refund he wanted all along.