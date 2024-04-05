Watch CBS News

Funeral Potatoes puts spin on Midwest classic

For the past four years, Eve Studnicka and Alexis Thomas-Rice have developed multi-course menus nearly every week, turning out anywhere from 30 to 50 servings at a time as a no-contact, delivery-only, virtual restaurant.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.