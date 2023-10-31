From Mexico to Middle East, new reports highlight the plight of seeking asylum Almost 20,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since August 2022. As freezing temperatures and snow arrive, many are without secure shelter. In addition to humanitarian needs, it's become increasingly difficult to be granted asylum in the city. CBS 2 sat down with Katy Arnold, a DePaul University professor and director of the Refugee and Forced Migration Program, who helped write "country condition" reports to assist asylum seekers with the legal process. This interview was recorded on Oct. 16, 2023.