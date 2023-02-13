Former NFL player Ryan Mundy creates app to improve Black mental health care access A Super Bowl champion and former Chicago Bears player has turned from football to focusing on the mental health and well being of black people and families. Ryan Mundy is this week's Changemaker, and the creator of Alkeme, an app specifically tailored to the Black experience. You can join Alkeme for 'Rooted & Rested,' the first annual Black Health Virtual Summit here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rooted-rested-resistance-through-recovery-tickets-499749302617?aff=ebdsoporgprofile