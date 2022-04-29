Watch CBS News

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak released from prison

Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak has been released from federal prison, after spending about five months of his 18-month sentence at a medical prison in Minnesota, and is now completing his sentence at a halfway house.
