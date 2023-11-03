Former Ald. Ed Burke, facing racketeering trial, paid big bucks to co-defendant Former Ald. Ed Burke, once the most powerful member of the Chicago City Council, is facing trial next week, accused of shakedowns and other chicanery. Burke already has dropped $3 million in campaign funds on lawyers, even though he's not in office. In Illinois, that breaks no rules. Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long and his crack staff of cohorts discovered Burke also spent big bucks on "consulting" fees for an accused co-conspirator.