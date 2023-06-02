Watch CBS News

Foodie Friday: Urbanbelly in Wicker Park

It's been 15 years of bending expectations around Asian cuisine at Urbanbelly in Wicker Park. Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder caught up with the restaurant's founder, Chicago native chef Bill Kim, to see how he keeps the belly full.
