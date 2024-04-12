Watch CBS News

Foodie Friday: Egg Tuck breakfast sandwiches

A new breakfast spot in Chicago takes its eggs very seriously. From the moment they open the register at Egg Tuck, managing partner Nicole Kim, and her team are fielding orders from every direction during their morning rush.
