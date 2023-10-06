Watch CBS News

Foodie Friday: Don Churro

For this week's Foodie Friday, the celebration continues for Hispanic Heritage Month, putting the spotlight on a classic Mexican treat. At a shop frying them up for decades, CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder has more on Don Churro.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.