Floorball rocks Chicago, as teen helps organize youth and adult tournament Have you ever found something - maybe a movie, a book, or a song - that you love so much, you tell everyone about it? A Chicago teen has: it's a sport known as floorball. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, floorball might be to you, but 17-year-old Keene Addington doing everything he can to change that.