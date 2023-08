FBI investigates Florida hate crime where 3 Black people were killed A community is mourning the loss of three people, killed in a racist attack in Florida. All three were shot over the weekend at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. The FBI is now investigating the attack as a hate crime. ¤w2 16 ]] c2.5 g 0 [[ ((marie 2-shot)) police say the shooter, a 21-year-old white man, targeted black shoppers.