Family of slain Chicago police officer hope for justice as accused killer appears in court A water bottle, DNA, and fingerprint evidence helped detectives track down the accused killer of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca, police said on Friday. Xavier Tate Jr., 22, was arrested on Wednesday in west suburban Glendale Heights, more than a week after Huesca, a six-year Chicago Police Department veteran, was shot and killed returning home from his shift on April 21.