Family of Elk Grove Village woman killed in Florida parasailing accident file new lawsuit The husband of an Elk Grove Village woman who died while parasailing in the Florida Keys last year is speaking out for the first time about the deadly incident. A new lawsuit also has been filed in the case against the resort, boat captain, and mate involved in the May 2022 death of Supraja Alaparthi, whose husband hopes it will send a message to companies about maximizing safety.