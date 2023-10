Family member of Air Force captain killed in 1952 plane crash speaks with CBS Chicago More than 70 years after a deadly military jet crash, a Chicago service member finally received the sendoff he deserved. Family members of Air Force Captain Delbert Draskey now have the closure they’ve been looking for. Rich Zielinski, the cousin of Capt. Draskey, Spoke with CBS Chicago’s Brad Edwards on what it means to finally have him home.