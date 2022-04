Strong, gusting winds knocked down a tree on a residential street in the Buena Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports.

Fallen tree smashes car in Buena Park amid strong winds Strong, gusting winds knocked down a tree on a residential street in the Buena Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On