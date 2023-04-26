Expert calls for better data on accidents like deadly explosion near Lemont A day after a young man was killed after an asphalt tank exploded at an oil refinery in the southwest suburbs, CBS 2 has uncovered the number of asphalt explosions in the U.S. aren't being tracked. The lack of data opens up a greater chance for these kinds of accident to happen again and again. CBS 2's Chris Tye dug into the issue and spoke with some who study the industry who say government inspectors aren't doing a good enough job to keep those on the frontline safe.