DuPage County court prepares for end of cash bail in Illinois Next week, cash bail will be gone in Illinois. The SAFE-T Act will take effect two-and-a-half years after Gov. JB Pritzker signed it into law. Courthouses expect things to get busy, with lengthy detention hearings in place of bond hearings. CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported on how DuPage County is preparing for the change.