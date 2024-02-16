Watch CBS News

Dozens of car windows smashed in South Loop

According to Chicago Police, a witness reported seeing three men get out of a black sedan, in the 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue around 2 a.m., and shatter the windows of 20 to 25 legally parked cars. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.
